Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Henk Tin Katt, Al Wahda coach, expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance, despite its victory over Al Rayyan with a goal, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Group E matches.

He said: «Annabi» is in the right way, and we need 3 points in the next two matches against Peruzzi and Goa, in order to qualify for the 16th round of the tournament, and I am not satisfied with the team’s general role in the match, but he won the three points that enhance our chance to qualify, and this is the most important thing. .

He added: In front of Peruzzi next Monday, in the fifth and penultimate round of group matches, he inspected the efforts of Ismail Matar after his expulsion today, and Ahmed Rashid to accumulate warnings. My team played the full 90 minutes and managed to keep the victory.