Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Tin Cat described the fact that playing 6 group matches for the AFC Champions League within two weeks is “unjustified” pressure from the AFC on the clubs participating in the tournament, indicating that this does not give even time to recover the players after each match.

Tin said before his team’s match tomorrow (Saturday) against Goa al-Hindi in the second round of the fifth group competitions: We have the advantage of experience, while the competitor may be fit and adapt more to the atmosphere, as well as not being affected by the fasting factor to a large degree, and a good atmosphere, and I saw the level he presented against Al Rayyan. And I have confidence in my team, its capabilities and its ability to reap positive results.

He added: I feel satisfied with our performance in the previous match, and we played against one of the best teams in the continent, and we had many opportunities at the best to come out with a point, but we did not use it sometimes, and luck was not on our side at other times, and in front of an atmosphere we want to come out with a positive result, we expect a difficult match , Because the competitor has good stuff especially EdoPedia

For his part, Slovenian Tim Matavz, Al Wahda striker, said: We are here to achieve our goals, and we are motivated to work hard to win every match, and we know what we need to do to produce a positive result. He added: The humidity is high in Goa, and there is a difference in the weather, and we must adapt to the weather factors and work to appear in the best possible way.