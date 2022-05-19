TimVision, the best matches of Roland Garros 2022 with the Eurosport 4k channel

From 22 May to 5 June, only on TimVisionthe channel will be available Eurosport 4K to experience the emotions of the best matches in the world with a unique visual experience Roland Garros 2022. After the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, TimVision confirms itself as the main streaming platform for sports in 4K.

Every day from 11, on Eurosport 1 the cartel matches of the order of play, come on Eurosport 2 the matches of the Italians and on the extra channels of Eurosport Player the full live of all 886 match not to miss even an exchange from the red fields of Paris. The channel, usable at the location 1410 of the digital terrestrialwill be visible to customers TimVision enabled to view Eurosport and in quality 4k for those who log in from TimVision Box.

The Italian face of Eurosport is Roberta Vinci together with the historic team of commentators – including Barbara Rossi, Jacopo Lo Monaco And Federico Ferrero – and international commentators such as Barbara Schett, Mats Wilander, Justine Henin and John McEnroe to the comment of the Roland Garros between the Bois de Boulogne and the Eurosport Cube studio in virtual reality.

With Eurosport Playerincluding 12 months for all new customers TimVisionyou can follow three Tennis Slam exclusively, cycling with i Great Toursall the races of the LBA of basketball and much more.

Subscribe to the newsletter

