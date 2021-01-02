Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor remains very active on social media. She often shares photos of herself and the family. Now he has shown a glimpse of the best friend of son Taimur. Kareena shared the post saying that these days Taimur is missing his friend a lot.

Kareena Kapoor has posted a photo on Insta Story showing her friends with Taimur. Kareena wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday dear Ranveer. Timur is missing you a lot. Come quickly. ”In the photo, Timur is seen sitting with his friend Ranveer. With this, he is making pouts while looking at the camera.

Film exhibitors wrote letter to Salman Khan, this special appeal about ‘Radhey’

Earlier, Kareena shared a cute photo of Taimur, in which he was seen with cousin Inaya. Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, “We are ready for 2021”.

Pakistan approves funds to buy ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor is going to be a mother for the second time. These days she is enjoying pregnancy period. Meanwhile, he completed shooting for his new film Lal Singh Chadha. In the film, he is in the lead role with Aamir Khan. It is directed by Secret Superstar Fame Director Advait Chandan. Lal Singh Chadha is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Forest Gump.