The origin of the money found during searches in the Ivanov case was deemed illegal

Large sums of money were discovered during searches in the case of former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov, RIA Novosti reports, citing court documents.

The funds were found in cash

It follows from the court materials of the case that the searches were conducted at the place of residence and work. It was later reported that the investigation considered the origin of the money found in Ivanov’s case to be illegal.

In August, the court seized four of Ivanov’s bank accounts as part of an investigation into a large bribe. It is specified that these are different accounts in one of the Russian banks. The court found the seizure of all funds to be legal.

Ivanov was not previously released under house arrest

Before this, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense had his arrest extended by three months. Ivanov and his alleged accomplice, businessman Sergei Borodin, will remain under arrest until December 23. The hearing on extending the arrest of the former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense was held behind closed doors.

On September 1, it was reported that Ivanov stated in court that he would not try to hide if he was released from the pretrial detention center under house arrest. However, the court was skeptical of the defense’s arguments and took into account the position of the Investigative Committee. According to its version, the former deputy minister could hide from law enforcement officers if he was released from the pretrial detention center.

Former Deputy Defense Minister Denies Criminality in His Actions

Ivanov stated that there was no evidence in his case of involvement in the receipt of a bribe on an especially large scale. He called his actions “the result of civil-law relations.” Ivanov’s defense also made a similar statement.

The former deputy defense minister also refused to make a plea deal. “He insists on his innocence,” a law enforcement source told TASS.

Ivanov’s bribe confirmed with help from tax authorities

Ivanov is accused of taking a bribe of 1.185 billion rubles. He was detained at his workplace and arrested in late April and charged under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale.”

1,185 billion rubles is the amount of the bribe that Ivanov is accused of

The court confirmed the bribe to Ivanov with the help of tax information. Involvement in it was also established by the attached materials “with the results of operational-search activities, state contracts and agreements for the performance of contract and subcontract work… protocols of inspections of objects and documents.”