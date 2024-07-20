Ivanov asked to be released from custody due to his participation in military operations

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov asked to be released from custody due to his participation in military operations. This is written by TASS with reference to the court order to extend the arrest.

According to the publication, the document states that the accused and his lawyers asked for a preventive measure in the form of house arrest or a ban on certain actions. At the same time, they emphasized that Ivanov has awards and gratitude, including state ones.

Related materials:

It is noted that the court took into account the arguments presented, but considered them insufficient grounds for refusing to extend the arrest. According to the court, Ivanov and his accomplice, being at large, will have the opportunity to hide from the investigation and obstruct the investigation of the case.

It is known that the court extended Ivanov’s detention in pretrial detention until September 23.

Earlier in July, a defendant in the Timur Ivanov case reported health problems. The documents note that Borodin has hypertension and cardiac arrhythmia.