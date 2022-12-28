A court in Perm sentenced Timur Bekmansurov, who shot at a university, to life imprisonment

In Perm, a sentence was passed on 19-year-old Russian Timur Bekmansurov, who fired at Perm State University. On Wednesday, December 28, reports RIA News.

By the decision of the Perm Regional Court, the convict was found guilty of the murder of six people, attempted murder, as well as an attempt on the life of a policeman and damage to property. Bekmansurov was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered the convict to pay compensation to the families of the victims, who filed claims for a total of 18.3 million rubles. During the trial, he fully recognized the claims of the victims.

Perm university was attacked in September 2021

On the morning of September 20, 2021, Timur Bekmansurov freely entered the building of the Perm State University (PGNIU) and shot everyone on the first floor. One of his victims was a security guard at the university. Then the student began to walk around the building and fire indiscriminately.

He pointed a gun at me. I extended my right hand saying, "Don't point your weapon at people." A shot rang out, the shot hit my right hand, which shattered three of my fingers. After I saw this, I again turned to the checkpoint, shouted: "He has military ones, run away!" Andrew (name changed)student of Perm State University

Many students jumped from windows hoping to escape. The lieutenant of the traffic police, Konstantin Kalinin, who was the first to arrive at the scene of the tragedy, managed to neutralize Timur Bekmansurov. At the trial, the man recalled that on September 20 he was on shift. At about 11:00 a man ran into his department and told him about the shooting at the university, after which Kalinin went there.

I realized that the shooter was on the flight of stairs between the first and second floors. I went to him, I heard a young man with a shotgun coming down. From a distance of more than five meters, I shouted to him: “Drop it.” He shot me once, then I used the weapon, shooting eight times. Konstantin Kalinintraffic police inspector

As a result of the attack on Perm State University, 6 people were killed, more than 20 were injured, and another 37 victims received various bodily injuries.

Bekmansurov spent years preparing for mass murder

After Bekmansurov was neutralized, he was urgently hospitalized. Soon there were reports of his death, but later it turned out that due to the gunshot wounds received during the arrest, the young man fell into a coma.

Bekmansurov's leg was amputated and his larynx was operated on

In turn, the investigators found out that before the attack on the university, he left a message in one of the social networks. In it, Bekmansurov said that he had been preparing for an attack for a long time and was raising money to buy firearms – he collected the entire amount by the spring of 2021.

The young man initially planned to attack his former school with weapons, but then changed his mind and opted for Perm State University. His classmates said that back in 2018, while studying at school, Bekmansurov offered them to buy firearms and arrange a massacre.

According to one of them, once after school, Bekmansurov called him to talk alone and asked about his plans for life. A classmate replied that he was going to continue his studies after school, to which Bekmansurov said that studying was boring and offered to shoot the students together.

The witness explained that he did not take his classmate’s proposal seriously and therefore did not tell anyone about this conversation.

Bekmansurov’s verdict satisfied the victims

In July 2022, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) completed its investigation into the case against Bekmansurov. During the preliminary investigation, more than 1,130 witnesses were questioned, more than 230 examinations and 185 inspections of incident sites and objects were carried out.

In addition to the massacre and attempted murder, Bekmansurov was charged with encroachment on the life of a policeman and damage to property.

After the Perm Regional Court sentenced Bekmansurov to life imprisonment, most of the victims and acquaintances of the convict were satisfied with the judge’s decision.

Absolutely agree with the verdict of the court. Innocent people died for no reason. Such an act is extremely inhumane. Anna (name changed)girlfriend of Timur Bekmansurov

Student Sergei Yumatov, who received nine bullet wounds as a result of an attack on a Perm university, also noted in an interview with Lenta.ru that he was satisfied with the verdict to Bekmansurov.