The inventor of the screenlife format Timur Bekmambetov, during an online press conference at the Izvestia Information Center on December 29, told why he became involved in the screenlife technology.

“Why did I start doing this, besides curiosity? Of course, curiosity is an important factor in the creative process <...> Over the past 10-20 years, we have moved to another reality. We express ourselves and communicate through digital channels, in a digital world, ”said the producer.

In the physical world, people have concepts, a social contract, social values ​​that have been formed over millennia under the influence of religions, novels, games, films, Bekmambetov said.

“Many important stories have been told by our colleagues over the millennia, which have shaped the values ​​that we have lived all this time. And when we moved to the digital world, did values ​​move with us or not? A suspicion arose that in the digital world people did not carry with them all the skills and values ​​that we live in the physical world, ”said the founder of the new format.

According to him, in the virtual world, in the world of social networks, people are not afraid to “take someone else’s”. “It is not shameful to download a film, copy someone’s pictures – this is normal, there is no concept of mine or not mine,” Bekmambetov added.

Also in the digital world there is no concept of life and death, the producer believes. The fact is that after people die, their social media accounts continue to exist and automatically send birthday greetings.

“In the digital world, there is no concept of personal space. Everyone can “knock” on you, say hello at any time. Many meanings did not go there. And screenlife is the language that allows us to reflect on our life on a new continent, a new planet, in a new world, which we have called screenlife, “concluded Bekmambetov.

On Tuesday, December 29, the premiere of the New Year comedy “The Gambler” by co-producer Timur Bekmambetov in screenlife format will take place. The tape contains various game mechanics, which will allow viewers to make decisions as the action progresses. The movie will be released on a special interactive platform.