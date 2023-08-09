Ahmed Atef (Aden, Cairo)

The US Special Envoy to Yemen, Timothy Linder King, confirmed that the United States is working to reach a new, more comprehensive armistice agreement in Yemen, noting that the Yemenis are tired of war and want to launch a comprehensive peace process.

Lenderking said, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, that the past year witnessed tangible progress in peace efforts, with the longest period of calm since the war began more than 8 years ago, considering that continuous American diplomacy helped secure this progress through close work with the parties. regional, and with the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen.

Lenderking pointed out that talks are underway on a new, more comprehensive armistice agreement, saying: “We encourage the Yemeni parties to intensify their participation with the United Nations envoy, Hans Grundberg, to reach a new, more comprehensive dialogue,” considering that “the unprecedented period of de-escalation that began and continued after the armistice of nations.” The United Nations in April 2022 created a more conducive environment for peace efforts.

Lenderking stressed, “The Yemenis are tired of the war and want to see the benefits of the armistice expand. We renew calls for peace and urge all parties to participate in the negotiating table. The international community and regional partners stand ready to support the peace and recovery process in Yemen.”

The US special envoy to Yemen pointed out that some of the issues being discussed, such as how to ensure that all Yemeni public sector employees receive their salaries, are complex and could have implications for the future of Yemen.

“I believe that these issues can be resolved with the support of the United Nations and the international community,” he said.

In another context, the Yemeni government confirmed that the Houthi group had killed more than 4,000 civilians in Taiz Governorate, since the coup against power in 2014. Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said, while condemning the Houthi sniper crime that claimed the life of a woman in the village of Al-Shaqab, south of the city. Taiz, the number of civilians killed in the governorate by Houthi fire reached 4,105.

Al-Eryani stated that the number of people injured in Houthi crimes in the same governorate amounted to 17,948 others, including women and children.

He pointed out that among the dead were 878 children and 464 women, and among the injured were 2,132 children and 2,660 women, according to what was reported by the Yemeni news agency, Saba.

The Minister of Information expressed his astonishment at the international human rights silence regarding these violations by the Houthi group, in parallel with its continued imposition of a suffocating siege on the city for 8 years.

Meanwhile, the “Masam” project to clear Yemeni lands of mines removed 1,013 mines during the first week of August, which were planted by the Houthi group in various governorates. The center stated in a statement that the mines removed, including 123 anti-tank mines and 890 unexploded ordnance, bringing the number of mines cleared since the beginning of the “Masam” project to 409,646 mines, which were planted randomly in various Yemeni lands to harvest more innocent victims among children, women and the elderly.