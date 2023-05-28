Today’s world continues to measure the prosperity of countries through the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If this indicator rises, it is considered that the economy is growing and that everything is going well. If it goes down, the alarms go off. That is why for many degrowth is almost sacrilegious, the current that defends that to solve the climate crisis and other serious environmental problems of the planet there is no other choice but to stop the machines that drive the economy and decrease. However, something is changing, last week it was held a conference with some of the main voices of degrowth at the very headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels, an appointment attended by Ursula von der Leyen herself, President of the European Commission. In this meeting, one of the interventions that aroused the most interest was that of Timothée Parrique (Versailles, France, 34 years old), researcher at the University of Lund (Sweden) and author of the book Slow down or lose. L’economie de la décroissance (Stop or die. The economics of degrowth), who took advantage of his presentation to charge against the idea of ​​green growth in Europe, the current strategy that tries to reduce CO₂ emissions while continuing to increase GDP. “The rate of reduction of emissions in Europe is light years away from what is needed,” says the French economist.

Ask. Is degrowth being debated at the headquarters of the European Parliament a sign that the fear of this concept is being lost?

Answer. It is a remarkable advance. The concept is popularizing quickly, it is something of this moment. Since 2008, there have been over 700 scientific articles on degrowth and numerous books. However, it should be noted that the title of the conference was ‘Beyond Growth‘ (‘Beyond growth’), a vaguer and less controversial approach than degrowth.

Q. He ensures that degrowth means reducing production and consumption to reduce the ecological footprint, taking into account social justice and well-being. How is this achieved?

R. It is on this question that many researchers are working at the moment. To carry it out, it is necessary to mobilize a panoply of interventions at different levels: there are more than 380 instruments in the degrowth literature.

Q. Can you give an example of those instruments?

R. If we use a fossil energy quota system, after a while this will contract the amount available and it will be more difficult to produce and consume the goods and services that require more fossil fuels. One way to sober up is to close air routes where a train alternative is available. This is what we have tried in France, although the final result is very distorted, but the logic is solid. Another example is limiting advertising. If all advertising for airplanes or products that are more intensive in fossil fuels is suppressed, an incentive to consume is suppressed and consumption is lowered. When all the instruments are added, that is, the advertising ban, the closure of some national airlines, the quotas for fossil energy, what we have studied as specialist macro economists is that the aggregate result of all these changes would be a reduction in production and consumption. But this reduction would be selective.

Q. Why is it wrong to measure prosperity in terms of GDP growth?

R. Today we are still determined to accumulate GDP points despite the fact that this indicator ignores the most essential things, starting with nature. True prosperity is not stacking banknotes, but good health, access to essential goods and services, democratic participation, friendly coexistence, and the resilience of ecosystems without which no society could really function. Measuring prosperity in points of GDP is as absurd as measuring happiness in kilometers. We must move from a logic of maximization to one of satisfaction. The goal: to improve our ability to meet everyone’s needs while never exceeding our green ceilings.

Q. Does not decrease impoverish us?

R. To begin with, economic growth is not a measure of wealth, but of economic turmoil. And it also measures an economic turmoil that is not necessarily going to enrich everyone. In the last decade, for every 100 euros of supplementary national income in France, only eight have reached the pockets of the poorest 50% of citizens. With degrowth, we can reduce the total national income of an economy while making the poorest half of the population richer if wealth is redistributed. But, in addition, getting rich or impoverished is not just a question of euros. We do not defend degrowth for the sake of it, if we continue in this unsustainable race we are going to become impoverished in ecosystem services, in droughts, in heat waves…

Q. But reducing consumption and production means more unemployment.

R. Let’s imagine that everything produced in Spain is divided by two, then there would be two options: lay off half of the employees or reduce the working day for everyone. In one case, half of the country’s active population would go unemployed, in the other, everyone would keep their job while finding more free time. The reduction of working time is one of the degrowth instruments to avoid unemployment. Of course, then other instruments would be needed to prevent certain salaries from becoming insufficient for the cost of living. On this, there has been much talk about universal basic services, autonomy assignments, employment guarantees…, instruments of this type to control prices and transfers of some goods and services to non-profit companies, in sectors such as health or real estate, to achieve the same quality of life, but with less. This is where we see that degrowth calls for a change in the system.

Q. Do you think you can talk about degrowth in a society that aspires to change mobile phones every year?

R. Consumers should not be blamed. I’m not sure many people would be willing to sacrifice much of their life time to earn a salary that would buy a phone every year if it weren’t for advertising or planned obsolescence. The solution is structural: we must change the system and invent an economy of sufficiency. We must deconstruct the commercial and consumerist logic that consists of always selling more to maximize profits on the business side and always earning more in order to maximize purchases on the consumer side.

The researcher at the University of Lund (Sweden), in a shared apartment where he spends seasons in the French capital. samuel aranda

Q. What is a sufficiency economy?

R. In Quebec they speak of voluntary simplicity, in the United Kingdom of alternative hedonism, in France of happy sobriety… There is a whole philosophy behind it. The idea is that we can live well without having to fall into a consumerist or materialistic drift. It is a bit the evil of infinity that he said [Émile] Durkheim, which is always finding ourselves dissatisfied with the things we have and wanting to undertake all the time to have more, knowing that in reality this is something that makes us miserable. An economy of sufficiency, or well-being, is an economy that gives value to what allows us to live well with what we have without the need for more.

Q. Doesn’t having to change the entire system slow down the fight against the climate emergency too much?

R. It is not only faster, but also more efficient. It must be realized that the European strategy followed today of green growth does not work, the transition has not started. On the other hand, if we go back to the example of aviation, today we have two alternatives if we want to reduce emissions: invest in research and development to try to get, for example, a plane that runs on hydrogen, or make fewer planes fly, the degrowth approach. If you choose to reduce flights, then emissions drop immediately. If you go for innovation, that means you’re going to work for years to invent a hydrogen prototype that might one day become a patent that might one day become a product that might one day become economically viable for maybe one day replace thermal aircraft to perhaps one day end up replacing current technology. Green growth strategies are extremely slow because they are based on market mechanisms and these are not organized at all today to allow sobriety.

Q. Why do you think that CO₂ emissions and GDP cannot be decoupled in order to continue growing with fewer emissions?

R. Sustainability is not just about CO₂. For economic growth to be truly sustainable, we should completely decouple production and consumption (not only valid in relative terms) from all environmental pressures (not just CO₂) wherever they occur (taking imported impacts into account) at a fast enough to avoid ecological collapse and maintaining it over time to avoid recoupling. This truly green economic growth has never happened and I have not seen any compelling evidence that it can happen.

Q. Not everyone bears the same responsibility for the climate crisis. Who should decrease?

R. When looking at a planetary scale, the richest 10%, about 700 million people, are responsible for half of global emissions. The decrease must be on this side. In the European Union it is the same, there are huge divergences, the emissions of the richest 10% of people are the same as those of the poorest 50%. Here too a minority is going to be touched.

Q. How far should you decrease?

R. The objective is not to reduce the ecological footprint to zero, which would be impossible. The goal is to return to a threshold at which the economy can function sustainably. Degrowth is like going on a diet, for a few years you have to produce and consume less. Today Spain is an obese country from a biophysical point of view, like France, the United States, and Australia. But once we reach a certain economic metabolism, there is no need to continue decreasing and we arrive at a stationary economy.

Q. Some experts find the term ‘degrowth’ too scary.

R. The strength of the term is its clarity. Show a 1.5°C trajectory curve to a 12-year-old and ask if it looks more like degrowth, “green growth” or a “circular economy”. Then we can add adjectives, sustainable, fair, prosperous… But the idea is there: produce and consume less. Some think the term scares people, but with scientific data on the degradation of life from our economic activities, it is the word “growth” that should scare us.

