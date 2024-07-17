Actor Chalamet’s Colleagues Complain About His Rudeness on Set

Colleagues of American actor Timothée Chalamet have complained about his unpleasant character. The words of members of the film crew of the star’s new project are quoted by Channel Five.

The workers said that Chalamet forbade anyone to make eye contact with him or talk to him on the set. When the actor accidentally got into the frame on the phone of a junior assistant producer, he became furious and demanded that all photos with him be deleted. After that, Chalamet forced the producers to ban the use of smartphones on the set.

The star’s colleagues also claim that he behaved rudely towards the workers of the set who were setting up the lights. They described his behavior as extremely selfish.

Earlier it became known that Chalamet’s income increased significantly against the backdrop of the success of the musical “Wonka” and the blockbuster “Dune: Part Two”.