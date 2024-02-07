Yesterday the premiere of Dune Part 2 in Mexico, and the actors of the film were present. Among them was Timothée Chalamet, the film's protagonist, and who won the hearts of all Mexicans by appearing wearing the national soccer team shirt.

Through social networks, a video has gone viral where we can see Timothée Chalamet wearing the Mexico national team shirt. thanking all the fans of our country for their support. As if this were not enough, we can also hear the actor say “I love you” in Spanish.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET IN MEXICO WITH A T-SHIRT FROM THE MEXICAN TEAM? AND SAYING 'I LOVE YOU' pic.twitter.com/t7u8Zm4d2V — ً (@jentheefilms) February 6, 2024

Best of all, Chalamet was not alone, since in the same video we can see Austin Butlerwho plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in Dune Part 2, which also demonstrates his mastery of our language by saying “I love you” in Spanish. Without a doubt, making clear the affection that the actors have for Mexico and all their fans.

After years of waiting and a couple of delays, it is expected that Dune Part 2 will be released in theaters in Mexico and the rest of the world on February 29, 2024. On related topics, the possibility of seeing Dune Part 3. Likewise, here you can see the first trailer of A Quiet Place: Day One.

Timothée Chalamet is an actor who is not only good at his job, but has great charisma that makes it clear that he is an easy person to understand, and how he could be friends with anyone, which is something we don't see much in Hollywood actors

Via: Twitter