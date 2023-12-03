“This is not the Wonka of the movies, which are legendary. This is a much more hopeful, naive, ambitious and unfulfilled Wonka. “It’s a movie gift,” actor Timothée Chalamet says in this special interview for La República about the film in which he plays the young man. Willy Wonka at the beginning of his chocolate empire. After being played by Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005), the role of the iconic chocolatier now falls to Chalamet, supported by a great cast, including Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Keegan-Michael Key. The film, which premieres on December 7, comes preceded by the best reviewss.

—Timothée, what did you think when you first read the Wonka script?

—I thought, “Oh, how wonderful that in this origin story, Willy Wonka is full of hope and joy.” Immediately, you get a sense of the character’s relentless, optimistic, hopeful attitude, who won’t let anything get him down.

—Before this movie, what did Willy Wonka mean to you?

—Magic and fantasy, conquest and magical realism in equal parts, no matter how fickle and enigmatic it was. And I think in this version he’s more hopeful and starts out naive and ambitious and playful.

—What were those first meetings with director Paul King like?

—Paul and I met a couple of years ago for a different project that never happened. He is truly a magical director with a wicked sense of humor. He has a unique vision of the world, not only in his life, but also in his films: they have an unpretentious style and yet he achieves a sense of magic that few people are able to achieve.

—You’ve said that this was possibly one of the most physically challenging roles you’ve played so far. How was the preparation with the voice and the dance?

—For vocal preparation, I worked intensely with James Taylor, who was the film’s music supervisor, and with Eric Vetro, a Los Angeles-based vocal coach legendary when it comes to preparing an actor for his musical projects. I worked a lot with the film’s choreographer, Chris Gattelli, first in New York, then in Leavesden, and had three months of preparation.

—One of the most anticipated elements of the film is the world it creates. What was it like living in that world while making this film?

—Basically, we didn’t shoot any scenes with green screen. Everything was practically built, which was amazing. Every day arriving on set in Leavesden and then filming in London, where I had never filmed before, it was like entering this magical world that Paul King had discovered and that David Heyman (Harry Potter, Barbie) had directed. So, this was one of those incredibly magical scenarios.

—Let’s talk about the cast around you, like Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant, who takes on the role of Oompa Loompa.

—Olivia Colman is tremendous and gave herself completely to the tone of the film and the evil of playing her character, Mrs. Scrubitt. It was very helpful for me to see her give herself so freely, because I realized that we were telling a story in a certain style. Hugh Grant is a film legend and had a wonderful performance as the character of Oompa Loompa. I didn’t get to work with him as much as I would have liked, because he was able to pull off a scene so easily. But he’s a great guy, a tremendously talented actor with a good sense of humor.

