During The Game Awards, Timothee Chalamet, famous actor who will star Wonkahad the honor of revealing the winner of the Game of the Year category, which ended up winning Baldur's Gate 3. However, This would not be the actor's selection, since he has revealed what his GOTY of 2023 was.

In a recent Wonka red carpet interview, IGN asked Chalamet what his game of the year was, to which the actor revealed that it was Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This is what he commented:

“It was just incredible. “It was profound.”

However, when asked about his favorite moment of this adventure, He did not share an answer to avoid some type of spoilers for all those who have not had the opportunity to enjoy this fantastic installment which came into our hands in October of this same year.

Finally, IGN also questioned Chalamet about the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, to which the actor reacted excitedlymentioning:

“I thought it was crazy! I haven't really spent any time in Miami or Florida, so I don't want to say anything disrespectful. But it seemed twisted.”

Although it's hard to believe, Chalamet has a past in this environment. Before rising to fame with films like Ladybird and Call Me By Your Name, the actor had a YouTube channel, known as ModdedController 360, where he makes modifications to Xbox controls. This was such a big reveal during the advertising campaign of Dunewhich has won the hearts of the entire gaming public. We remind you that Wonka It is now available in all cinemas nationwide. On related topics, these were all the winners of The Game Awards. Likewise, this is what Wonka's pigeon house looks like in Cinépolis.

Editor's Note:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was a great game, and worthy of being recognized as the best of the year. However, it is also true that it lacks some elements that make it stand out from the rest of its colleagues at The Game Awards. It's a good title, and I can't wait for its DLC.

Via: IGN