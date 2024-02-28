Timothée Chalamet is part of the cast of 'Dune 2', a film that has received very good comments from critics. Likewise, his work in the industry is one of the most notable along with that of Zendaya. Both stars are two of the most prominent figures in Hollywood and, in that context, Chalamet was interviewed by The New York Times.

Actor Timothée Chalamet nostalgically remembered his beginnings in cinema and the advice that he gave him at the time Leonardo Dicaprio. However, he wants to explore a field that the protagonist of 'Titanic' did not recommend, playing a superhero. The artist revealed that he would only depend on the script and the director to be able to put on the suit.

What did Timothée Chalamet say about superheroes?

Timothée Chalamet He commented that, during his childhood, the movie he saw that motivated him to lean towards acting was 'Batman: The Dark Knight'. In addition, he maintained that the performance of the cast and Christopher Nolan's direction left him amazed. “When I was 12, after attending one of my sister Pauline's ballet performances, I asked my mom and grandmother to watch Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' with me. We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square to a screening at 7:30. I left that theater changed and I mean it. Heath Ledger's performance in that film was visceral and vital to me, and now I had the acting bug“, he said.

What was Leonardo DiCaprio's advice to Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet He also remembered the advice he gave him Leonardo Dicaprio when he started and revealed that so far he is paying attention to these recommendations, but he does not close the doors to taking on a superhero film. “Well, Leonardo DiCaprio told me: 'No superhero movies or hard drugs.' Which I thought was very good. I follow them both! But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, 'The Dark Knight.' If the script was great, if the director was great, I would have to consider it,” he emphasized.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Hal Chalamet was born on December 27, 1995 in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, New York. He is a French-American actor which has received notable recognitions, including one Oscar nomination, three Bafta nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, four SAG nominations, and five Film Critics Awards nominations.

The performer began his career in short films and commercials before standing out in the television drama series 'Homeland' in 2012. His film debut occurred two years later in 'Men, Women & Children' and then he participated in the science fiction film 'Interstellar'.