Timothée Chalamet, one of the actors of the moment in Hollywood, surprised his followers with his characterization of the son of Edward scissorhands (Eduardo Scissorhands), the mythical character created by Tim Burton for the film of the same name.

Through his profile on Instagram, the French-American shared a shot of the transformation made for a commercial for the luxury car brand Cadillac, for your model LYRIQ.

7.2.2021 | Timothée Chalamet’s post featured as Edward Scissorhands for the Cadillac LYRIQ campaign. Photo: Timothée Chalamet / Instagram

The ad, to air in the Super Bowl final on Sunday, February 7, was also uploaded to YouTube. The clip features the participation of actress Winona Ryder, who reprises the role Kim boggs, the same one he played 31 years ago, in 1990.

In this regard, the star of Stranger Things (2016) and Beetlejuice (1988) commented on his reaction to seeing Timothée Chalamet, as the son of the character played by Johnny Depp.

“It was a very surreal moment and also very, very sweet for me. I was really impressed by him and everyone’s work to put the character together. He is such a beautiful boy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character, “he told Variety.

7.2.2021 | Timothée Chalamet stories featured as Edward Scissorhands for the Cadillac LYRIQ campaign. Photo: Timothée Chalamet / Instagram

Original director Tim Burton also gave his thoughts on the work of David shan in the direction of the commercial and that continues the story created three decades ago by him.

“It’s rare when a job you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. Glad to see Edgar take on the new world! I hope that both fans and those who meet Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it, “he said.

