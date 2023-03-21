Genoa – Producers, managers, restaurant owners, sommeliers, bartenders, chefs. For two days (Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 March 2023) module 8 of the Magazzini del Cotone in the Porto Antico of Genoa is transformed into a beverage citadel. Merit of the “Timossi Experience 2023”, the event organized by the Timossi company born in Serra Riccò in 1952 which in 70 years of life has become one of the main Italian players in the sector drink.

“Four years have passed since our last edition: in the meantime we have grown, we have faced difficulties and changes, until arriving last year to celebrate our 70 years of activity – explains the company – This is why we are even more excited to give life to the Timossi Experience 2023. It is an event that brings together in a single appointment the entire Horeca supply chain: producers, managers, owners of premises, wine merchants, publicans, room attendants, bartenders, sommeliers and professionals in general in the sector”.





Like a fair, producers have dedicated spaces to present their labels and allow all operators to taste it. It is an opportunity to meet, exchange ideas and opinions, learn about new products and last but not least, celebrate together.

On the opening day of Monday 20 there were hundreds of people who came from all over Liguria to taste vini, beers, Champagne, liqueurs but also to live the experience of the laboratories for the “unusual tastings”. And Tuesday 21 March is repeated, again by invitation, because the fair is reserved only for operators in the sector who come from all over Liguria.