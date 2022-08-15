The 26-year-old Wellenreuther is a contract player for Anderlecht, which loaned the keeper to Willem II last season. With the club from Tilburg, Wellenreuther relegated from the Eredivisie last season. Wellenreuther was already under contract with Willem II from 2017 to 2020, after which he transferred to Anderlecht on a free transfer. After a season with 27 games for the Belgian record champion, he returned to Tilburg on a rental basis last year. In 31 league matches, he kept ‘zero’ six times last season and was passed 52 times.

Normally Wellenreuther becomes second keeper and Israeli goalkeeper Ofir Marciano drops a spot in the pecking order behind first choice Justin Bijlow.