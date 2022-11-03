Timo Werner will not be in the World Cup with Germany due to injury. His team, Leipzig, has announced this Thursday that the striker suffers a tear in his left ankle that will separate him from the pitch for the remainder of 2022. The former Chelsea player was injured in his team’s victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League (0-4).

With the victory, Leipzig made it to the last 16 of the highest European competition (as second in Real Madrid’s group), but the worst forecasts have come true with their attacker. Werner will find it impossible to go to Qatar with his team, Spain’s rival in the group stage along with Japan and Costa Rica.

The tests carried out on the footballer determined a rupture in the syndesmosis ligament in the left ankle. The German entity has announced that in the coming days it will make a decision on his treatment, which will also determine his return date.

Werner was in all the pools to be summoned in Hansi Flick’s Germany, where he could have played an important role in the position of false forward, widely used by the German team. Since his debut in 2017, the attacker has scored 24 goals in 55 games with the Mannschaft.

The German player returned to Leipzig this summer after a disappointing spell at Chelsea, who paid €53m in 2020 for his services. His performance, despite lifting the Champions League in 2020, was not as expected and he scored 23 goals in two seasons with the blues. With Leipzig his records are much better: 104 goals in 175 games, to which we must add 44 assists.

Werner’s injury is not the first for an important player ahead of the World Cup. Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kanté (France), Giorginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands), Mauro Arambarri (Uruguay) and Reece James (England) are other notable casualties due to injury ahead of the World Cup.

