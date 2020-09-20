Timo Werner will play his first Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Before the Game against Liverpool Werner spoke about his move to Chelsea and the rejection of Jürgen Klopp.
On his debut in England’s top division, Timo Werner was able to book at least his first assist. The national team and Chelsea FC will meet the reigning champions on Sunday. Liverpool FC was also interested in Werner; however, the 24-year-old canceled the Reds and instead moved to London.
“At Chelsea I saw that I can play straight away and be a regular player. I can grow with this project,” Werner said Picture on sunday his motives. “This is an opportunity that Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salah might have seen four or three years ago at Liverpool FC. They too went there in order to develop to win the Premier League and the Champions League. That’s where I was now, and of course I would like to see such a development. “
With Chelsea, Werner wants to attack the national and international top. The international striker’s transfers as well as the obligations of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell underpin the course the Blues want to take.
Werner finally decided on the project at Stamford Bridge. “I think it says enough that Jürgen Klopp is currently one of the most successful coaches in the world. If he wants you for his team, you will of course start pondering. In the past few months I have also looked at a number of other interested clubs Thoughts, “said the 24-year-old. “In the end I decided to go to Chelsea with full conviction because I think it was the best move for me. And I can say: I haven’t regretted it so far and I certainly won’t in the future.”
The fact that the pendulum went to Chelsea and not Liverpool was also connected with Werner’s generous offensive by the Reds. Werner didn’t want to stand in the back and have to prove himself over a longer period of time in order to even get to minutes. Instead, he decided on the Chelsea project, which national coach Joachim Löw advised him to do:
“During the lockdown, Jogi Löw contacted me to inquire about my general situation. Of course, they also talk about the future. I gave him my thoughts on potential buyers and told him that I tend towards Chelsea. His opinion largely coincided with mine. The national coach thinks the project that Chelsea is building up here is very interesting and therefore advised me to take this step. Chelsea may not be on par with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City at the moment, but when you see the young players here, you can see that the development there in the coming years is absolutely possible. “
Werner carefully considered his move to Chelsea and made a decision that seems to fit. Reflection seems to be one of Werner’s qualities anyway; The striker has always appeared in public with differentiated statements and a look beyond the green turf. The conversation with the BamS Finally, Werner also used it to promote the Common Goal initiative, in which football professionals donate one percent of their salary to social organizations.
“I feel it is a great privilege to be able to live my dream with my move to Chelsea. At the same time I am very aware that billions of people in the world are suffering massively from the consequences of the corona pandemic. I would like to With my participation in Common Goal, therefore, make my contribution. What I like about the project is that I can specifically decide for myself where my money goes. There are things that touch me a lot and that I would like to help with would also like to support or launch projects in Stuttgart and Leipzig. The more well-known soccer players take part, the more attention is paid to Common Goal. And if only one fan says I donate ten euros because Timo Werner did the same, he is pleased it me. “
