Werner finally decided on the project at Stamford Bridge. “I think it says enough that Jürgen Klopp is currently one of the most successful coaches in the world. If he wants you for his team, you will of course start pondering. In the past few months I have also looked at a number of other interested clubs Thoughts, “said the 24-year-old. “In the end I decided to go to Chelsea with full conviction because I think it was the best move for me. And I can say: I haven’t regretted it so far and I certainly won’t in the future.”

“During the lockdown, Jogi Löw contacted me to inquire about my general situation. Of course, they also talk about the future. I gave him my thoughts on potential buyers and told him that I tend towards Chelsea. His opinion largely coincided with mine. The national coach thinks the project that Chelsea is building up here is very interesting and therefore advised me to take this step. Chelsea may not be on par with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City at the moment, but when you see the young players here, you can see that the development there in the coming years is absolutely possible. “