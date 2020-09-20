Question: Mr. Werner, how German is Chelsea?

Timo Werner: Very German! With Toni Rüdiger, Kai Havertz and me we’re already three German players. In addition, there are two other professionals who speak German in the form of Christian Pulisic from Dortmund and Mateo Kovacic, a native of Austria. That makes it easier to integrate into the team. When Toni, Kai and I together in Cobham (the training ground of Chelsea FC; d.Red.) walk around, the other players say jokingly: Here comes the German Mafia.

Question: This Sunday you will play against Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC, of ​​all people. Klopp is considered to be a “human catcher” who tried to lure you to the “Reds”. How hard was it to escape its clutches?