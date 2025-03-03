Timo Werner apparently will not switch from RB Leipzig to Tottenham Hotspur permanently. According to a report of the Mirror the football club from the English Premier League will not pull the purchase option for the 28-year-old. The Londoners could have signed Werner borrowed by the Saxons by the end of the season for around ten million euros. Werner had been awarded to Tottenham for half a year last season, and the deal was extended in summer.

The striker wanted to get his career in the island going back to the island, but he hardly gave foot in terms of sport. So the 57-time international was deleted from the Europa League squad. Instead, the Spurs took up the Mathys Tel borrowed from Bayern Munich in the international contingent. From mid -January, Werner was missing due to a thigh injury. Although he was fit again for the game at Ipswich Town a week and a half ago, coach Verzecoglou did not record him in the matchday squad. In the middle of last week Werner was allowed to contest the last eight minutes at 0-1 against Manchester City.

Werner’s future could now be in the US League MLS. Already in winter there were rumors that Werner could switch to the New York RB branch, where Emil Forsberg ends his career and Sandro Schwarz works as a coach. A transfer in winter did not come about. At the height of his career in the summer of 2020, the striker switched from Leipzig to Chelsea for 53 million euros. Two years later, RB took him back for 20 million euros, but sustainable success failed to take out, which is why they went separate paths again in January 2024.