The rookies are strong this season in the Yamaha R125 Cup powered by KicXstart, as Thije Ligtermoed proved on the first day of competition in Assen by taking the win there. In Veldhoven it was again a rookie who not only received the cup for the fastest newcomer but also the cup for the winner of the day classification, this time it was Timo Suos.

At the opening of the season, Thije Ligtermoed was supreme. He won both races at the TT Junior Track in Assen. Viggo Megard, also a rookie, seemed like the man to reckon with. Also in Veldhoven it seemed in the qualifying that Ligtermoed and Megard would be the drivers to beat. They recorded the exact same lap time, to the nearest thousandth. Whoever managed to set the fastest second lap time in qualifying would be allowed to start from pole position, which turned out to be Megard. In addition to Megard and Ligtermoed, Milan van der Veen took a seat on the front row. Timo Suos set a fourth fastest time for Timo Aanraad and Rens Miedema. Maxim van der Pas drove a strong seventh time. He was allowed to take place on the third row of the grid, together with Bart van Duinen and Riccardo Bosgraaf.

Race 1

When the start lights went out, it was Megard who pulled a big wheelie and had to join up behind Ligtermoed. Suos, Van der Veen and Aanraad joined and together formed the leading group. Suos immediately attacked Megard and managed to take over second place. Behind the five, Bosgraaf, Miedema and Van Duinen battled for sixth place. Within the leading group, Ligtermoed and Suos managed to make a gap on their pursuers, while Megard had to watch as Van der Veen took his third place. While Ligtermoed managed to keep Suos behind him up to the black and white checkered flag and Van der Veen finished third unthreatened, Bosgraaf and Van Duinen managed to connect with Megard and Aanraad in the final phase. In the last lap the tension in the battle for fourth place was cut. In the end it was Megard who crossed the finish line in fourth place, just before Bosgraaf who finished fifth. In turn, Aanraad just managed to keep Van Duinen behind him and became sixth. Miedema finished eighth ahead of Van der Pas and Yens van den Bor. A decent eleventh place was for Maxim Westra, for Lars Weterings and ‘home driver’ Sem Ligtenberg.

Race 2

Just before the second race, a dark cloud of clouds floated over the Veldhoven kart circuit and the moment the drivers were allowed to head towards parc fermé, drops fell down. It had become dry at the start, but it was difficult to estimate whether there was already full grip, so that there was a lot of pressure when braking after the first long straight. Aanraad took the most advantage and took the lead while polesitters Ligtermoed and Megard lost the necessary places. Aanraad managed to drive away with Suos from the rest of the field. Van der Veen and Bosgraaf in turn managed to create a gap in the rest of the field behind the leading pair. The top four remained unchanged for a long time, only in the final phase did the position changes. Suos attacked Aanraad in the penultimate lap and took over the lead. Suos crossed the finish line as the winner with Aanraad in his wake. Van der Veen managed to break away from Bosgraaf and secure third place. Bosgraaf had to watch in the last lap how Ligtermoed and Megard took his fourth place after a catch-up race. Ligtermoed was fourth ahead of Megard and Bosgraaf was sixth. Just like in the first race for Van Duinen, seventh place was ahead of Van den Bor, Westra and Van der Pas.

For the final classification, Suos collected the most points and he also received the cup for fastest rookie. Ligtermoed and Van der Veen were allowed to take the podium for second and third place. For the championship, Ligtermoed did good business, he leads the standings with 88 points, ahead of Suos with 71 points and Bosgraaf with 57 points.

Results Veldhoven 7 May

1 Timo Suos

2 Thije Ligtermoed

3 Riccardo Bosgraaf

Fastest rookie: Timo Suos

Timo Suos was allowed to take the podium for the biggest cup and that of fastest rookie.

“In the first race I had a good start, I could go straight to second but I couldn’t pass Thije. It is difficult to overtake at Veldhoven, but I was very satisfied with a nice second place. In the second race you could feel the bike sliding a bit on the warm-up lap, but later the grip was good and on the penultimate lap I was able to overtake Timo Aanraad. I was going for a podium place today, but I didn’t expect that it would be the highest!”

Despite his victory in the second race, Timo Aanraad just missed the podium. Still, he was happy with his fourth place in the overall standings.

“My goal for today was to finish around seventh, so the first race was actually fine with sixth place. There was perhaps something more in it, but as Timo said, overtaking here is quite difficult. The second race went very well, although in the second corner I had to give way to the crowd. Actually I was able to go straight to P1 and hold the lead, until I passed a straggler a little less well on the penultimate lap and Timo overtook me. It’s a shame, but I also give it to Timo and with a fourth place in the overall standings I’m very satisfied!”

The next races for the Yamaha R125 Cup powered by KicXstart are on Saturday 21 May at the TT Junior Track in Assen.