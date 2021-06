By Daan Hakkenberg



When the Wilhelmus sounds on top of the VAM mountain, Timo Roosen (28) does not keep it dry. In front of the podium are teammates Sam Oomen, Dylan Groenwegen, Pascal Eenkhoorn and Gijs Leemreize. Roosen’s girlfriend Lobke is also there. She knows all too well where Roosen’s tears come from. On the highest scaffold, the thoughts of the brand new Dutch champion wander to his older brother Sjors, who is at home in Goirle.