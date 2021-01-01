Bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency, has only recently passed the psychologically important mark of $ 20,000, and now it already has an eye on 30,000. In an interview, crypto expert Timo Emden from Emden Research reveals how high Bitcoin can still rise, how it will continue for the other crypto currencies and which he would bet on in 2021. From Isabell Walter

BÖRSE ONLINE: Cryptocurrencies – above all Bitcoin – are currently in a rally. Will this continue in 2021?

Timo Emden: The chances are good that the rally that has existed since the Corona crash could continue next year.

With COVID-19 there is a decisive trigger, which should also ensure exposure to crypto currencies in 2021. In addition, more and more companies are flirting with the implementation of digital currencies, such as the payment service provider PayPal. At the same time, the central banks, the Fed and the ECB, want to decide on the introduction of their own e-currency. From a technical as well as a fundamental point of view, the prerequisites can therefore be assessed positively. In the short term, profit-taking and thus setbacks could still set in at any time. Overall, however, I expect the rally to continue.

How is this rally different from the 2017 rally?

The situation around Bitcoin and Co. is different in many ways this year. The institutional interest is significantly higher than in 2017. In return, the demand from speculative private investors is significantly lower. This explains the comparatively manageable price increases but also the price distortions. In addition, there are no bad news and thus greater price caprioles. In 2017, messages about successful hacker attacks on crypto exchanges, threatening gestures by the regulatory authorities about a ban on Bitcoin and Co. or stricter regulations triggered larger sales. This will not happen this year. Investors are much more relaxed about any negative headlines. All of this speaks for an extremely unusual relative strength, which is not least reflected in the price.

No forecast for the Bitcoin increase seems too high at the moment. There are price targets of $ 100,000 to $ 318,000 in circulation by the end of 2021. What are these estimates based on and how much do you think Bitcoin can go up?

To a large extent, these price targets are based on the fact that Bitcoin will increasingly be viewed as a store of value in the coming months and years, especially in view of the expansionary monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve, and that it is equivalent to or more efficient than the precious metal gold. This price development was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Bitcoin halving remains another point. The supply volume was artificially reduced. This leads to a supply shortage in the medium and long term. While the development of the money supply has been adjusted and reduced, the central banks are increasing their stocks for comparison.

For me, such high course targets are less serious and, above all, misleading. Less experienced investors could get the feeling of a supposedly “safe bet”, which is not true. On the contrary: Bitcoin and Co. are and will not be suitable for everyone. I prefer to refer to the downside risks in this context.



Aren’t we seeing a huge bubble here that is about to burst?

That danger is definitely there. However, I think this scenario is less likely, as cryptocurrencies have grown significantly and have already arrived on Wall Street. Numerous well-known companies are trying to expand their product range and are taking on Bitcoin, Ether and Co. As a result, institutional investors in particular are perceiving Bitcoin and respecting it more than in 2017. A bubble burst like it did three years ago is still possible, but I think it is less likely.

How are cryptocurrencies developing now?

First and foremost, it should be said that the majority of cryptocurrencies suffer a silent death and will not survive. A small portion, such as the top 10, measured by market capitalization and a few other currencies could establish themselves in the long term. Basically, I remain optimistic about the coming months. The stock market lights in fundamental as well as technical terms remain green.

Could there be new areas of application that would also make the topic more attractive for private investors?

The industry is alive and the development environment remains highly dynamic. In my opinion, it will only be a matter of time before the blockchain technology on which it is based becomes part of everyday life. There are already many use cases. It remains interesting that these are actually implemented in practice and not just gather dust on paper in the drawer. Especially the area of ​​microtransactions, paying at the cash register or in the parking garage, could become interesting in the next few years. The already existing digital change should be accelerated again by the current coronavirus pandemic. If such use cases reach the everyday consumer, they also receive greater attention.

Last but not least, a possible “E-Euro” should make the subject of technology more attractive. The European Central Bank could soon communicate plans and launch such a project. The monetary authority wants to make a decision on this in the summer of 2021.

What do you think of the central banks’ introduction of a digital currency that has been discussed for many years?

Bitcoin is also proving to be a beneficiary of the debates about the introduction of digital national currencies. While people around the world are puzzled over the use of a digital currency, Bitcoin and Co. are gaining more and more attention, which keeps investors’ price fantasies alive. The fact that important central banks such as the Fed or the ECB may be forging plans and flirting with the implementation of their own digital currencies is unintentionally drawing investors’ interest to Bitcoin and Co. The speculation about the introduction of a digital national currency on both sides of the Atlantic makes cryptocurrencies more attractive gain. The debates are also the best marketing for existing cryptocurrencies. Against the background that the ECB wants to make a decision on the introduction of an e-currency in mid-2021, the ongoing speculation could tend to give the Bitcoin a further tailwind and spark a new rally again and again.

The US payment service provider PayPal has opened up to trading in Bitcoins. How do you rate this step?

The fact that PayPal wants to gain a foothold in the crypto industry is proving to be an accolade. PayPal customers should be able to use selected currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin on the platform. This news is proving to be an absolute stroke of luck for the industry. In view of the corona pandemic, states and companies are still forced to rethink digital payments. The starting signal for the next round of the race in the era of digital currencies has long been given. For the industry, PayPal’s entry into the crypto business could also have a signal effect for other companies that have been pondering the implementation of digital currencies for a long time. They may now feel encouraged to follow similar paths. PayPal’s entry into the digital money business can already be seen as the highlight of the year.



More and more people are interested in investing in crypto assets. How do you determine this increasing demand?

I would actually rate the interest in crypto assets less than in 2017. This can be seen, among other things, from the search queries on “Google Trends”. Here, the inquiries do not even make up half of the interest over time than they did three years ago. This can be explained by the fact that interest among large addresses, i.e. hedge funds, family offices and others, has increased significantly. In fact, as in 2017, the hype cannot be seen, which is extremely positive for the price, as there are fewer speculative investors in the market, but more long-term oriented and convinced market participants. Among other things, a look at the daily press is enough. While Bitcoin made it to the first page in places during the hype, it has only remained a marginal phenomenon to date.

Ethereum is said to have great potential for the new year. What is your assessment?

As before, the update to Ethereum 2.0 provides plenty of talking point in the community in many places. With Ethereum 2.0, the most ambitious project to date has started, which the team around co-founder Vitalik Buterin have brought to the starting line. The Ethereum blockchain should improve significantly in the long term, especially in terms of transaction volume. In the future, it should be possible to process several thousand transactions per second.

In principle, Ether also benefits from a Bitcoin boom. If Bitcoin rises, currencies from the back rows, such as ether, also tend to rise.

Which cryptocurrency would you bet on in 2021?

For me, the Bitcoin remains of particular interest, as it may also be seen as a supposedly “safe haven” in the coming year. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be with us for a while and the local central banks could step up their expansionary measures.

In addition, the thought games of the ECB and Fed about digital e-currencies could make Bitcoin but also currencies such as Ether or Ripple interesting. The central bankers could possibly fall back on existing technologies. This mixed situation should tend to play into the cards of Bitcoin. I also expect that banks, but also e-commerce and digital companies, will increasingly think about implementing crypto currencies. The crypto custody business in particular could offer an interesting field of business for the banking sector in the coming years.

