Marcia Nieuwenhuis and Wouter Peer



Apr 11 2023

According to the European Commissioner, ‘a memorandum that has gone into a lot of solid work’, although the Vice-President of the European Commission refrains from commenting on the memorandum. BoerBurgerBeweging leader Caroline van der Plas says ‘she has been hit a number of times by parties and people who have not read the note and that it is “a fairytale note”.’ “Perhaps it needs to be refined, well fine.”

Van der Plas says he feels ‘confirmed in a great deal of what we have already said’ after the conversation with the Dutch European Commissioner Frans Timmermans. The two politicians talked about European nature rules. “The most important thing I learned is: Brussels does not say no. At least, not always.”

After the conversation, she mainly confirmed the part she wanted to hear from Brussels. Van der Plas and Timmermans spoke for more than two hours in the building of the House of Representatives. The conversation was not just about nitrogen, Van der Plas let slip. For example, it was also about the wolf, which is protected by European rules.

‘Special and nice’

Timmermans called it a 'special and pleasant' conversation. He said that it 'very much encourages him that the BoerBurgerBeweging wants to comply with European laws and regulations'. In doing so, the European Commissioner in turn mainly emphasizes what he wanted to hear from her. Timmermans – who is responsible for climate – confirms that alternatives are possible in the nitrogen approach, but emphasizes that something must be done about nitrogen emissions anyway. According to him, haste is called for. ,,Other methods are conceivable, but don't think that you end up under the problem of nitrogen, because nitrogen will always have to be addressed as a problem", he reacted afterwards. "Nitrogen is crucial."

Timmermans said in advance that he would not explain the rules to Van der Plas. That image was first created. But the BBB forewoman especially wanted to know from Timmermans where the space was. The cabinet is bound by those rules. Van der Plas believes that nitrogen reduction is not always the only measure needed to prevent the deterioration of nature areas.

Caroline van der Plas acknowledges that the Brussels rules prescribe that the Netherlands must prevent these nature reserves from deteriorating. But what measures are taken for this ‘is up to the Member States themselves’, she emphasizes. According to Van der Plas, this differs greatly per nature reserve. According to her, the problem therefore mainly lies with the methods that the Netherlands chooses, and not the European rules.

Beforehand, Timmermans said that they would discuss 'nitrogen, nature policy and the European frameworks within which the Netherlands must operate'. "Hopefully we will have a constructive conversation about that," said the PvdA member. When asked whether he will also explain things, the European Commissioner replies: "I don't have to explain anything, because Mrs Van der Plas knows all that, but I can explain."

Timmermans previously said that he ‘wants to explain to Van der Plas what the European rules are’ about nitrogen. That statement went down the wrong way with her: she thought she detected a rather caustic tone in it.

Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​and European Commissioner Frans Timmermans prior to a meeting in the House of Representatives. © ANP



The meeting will take place in The Hague, something about which there was also disagreement before. Timmermans wanted to receive the leader of the BoerBurgerBeweging in Brussels, but according to Van der Plas that was not possible for her.

The question is how much space Timmermans Van der Plas can offer. His officials are said to have discussed this ‘very often’ with Dutch colleagues. But Van der Plas thinks that more can be done and wants to amend the Nature Protection Act together with JA21. For example, according to the parties, the so-called critical deposition value, which determines how much nitrogen is allowed to precipitate somewhere, must be removed from the law. Experts are critical of the proposals.

Criticism

“If you don’t take nitrogen reduction seriously, everything will go wrong in court,” also warned nitrogen expert Jan Willem Erisman earlier in a story about Caroline van der Plas’ tricks. “That does not comply with the Council of State ruling, nor with that of the European Court.” Ecologist Wieger Wamelink agrees: “The Netherlands is already the worst boy in the class, so judges will really not say: there can do something about it.” It is also not possible from an ecological point of view, according to him. ,, Such an area can be the last place for animal species to survive. If something happens there, those species are gone and they won’t come back.” See also Mathematics Inspired by String Theory

The problem is that, according to European agreements, the Netherlands is obliged to protect the nature in the 162 Natura 2000 areas proposed by the Netherlands itself. In 2001 it was agreed at European level that the protection of nature is a European matter. As a result, the Netherlands cannot just decide to get rid of half of it, as Van der Plas suggested earlier. You can only give up if European legislation is amended.

CDA State Secretary Bleker and ChristenUnie minister Schouten have already had an investigation into whether the smallest Natura 2000 areas could not be scrapped. Wamelink: ,,That investigation was carried out thoroughly and no way out was found at the time. It’s a difficult message, but that’s just not possible.” The BBB leader indicated at the time that he wanted to investigate this again.

Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​shakes hands with European Commissioner Frans Timmermans prior to a meeting in the House of Representatives. © ANP



After the conversation between BBB forewoman Caroline van der Plas and Euro Commissioner Frans Timmermans, the two appeared favorably in front of the press. Timmermans wants to help BBB, and calls her initiative memorandum ‘not a fairytale memorandum’. © ANP



