Timmermans is fully committed to being a strategic voter at NOS, but sees nothing in the business cabinet "We know from research that many people are still floating on the progressive side, so I still have the chance to convince them," Frans Timmermans said on Monday morning at the NOS. The leader of GroenLinks-PvdA tried to do this with an indirect plea for a strategic vote for his party. Earlier in the morning reported One today based on more than 30,000 opinion panel members, more than half of the people who want to vote for GroenLinks-PvdA do so for strategic considerations. "We have to be so strong that they cannot ignore us," Timmermans replied when asked whether he was prepared to form a coalition with NSC and the VVD. "If they can get around us, they will rule together and leave us out." What would he like to say to a voter who is unsure between D66 and GroenLinks-PvdA? "Make us big enough so that the right cannot ignore us. That is not possible if the votes on the left become fragmented." D66 party leader Rob Jetten said shortly afterwards at RTL News that a strategic vote for GroenLinks-PvdA is a "lost vote". "A left-wing majority is simply not possible." On Radio 1, Timmermans described NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt's intention to govern the Netherlands with a business cabinet consisting of specialist ministers as a "weird idea". "That depoliticizes the cabinet, and the Netherlands needs political direction," he said. Last weekend, Omtzigt said for the first time that he considers the premiership as an option, but from a business cabinet. The NSC list consists largely of experts in their field, such as judges and lawyers, without political experience.

CDA does not appear to have yet made a decision about government participation The CDA wants to wait for the elections on Wednesday to determine whether the party wants to participate in government. CDA leader Henri Bontenbal said in the program on Monday morning good morning Netherlands that the election results are "very decisive [zal] how much interest we have in coalition participation." According to the party leader, "it is easy to work with CDA", but the party also wants to "achieve as much as possible from our election programme". Bontenbal did not give a definitive answer to the question of whether or not CDA will re-enter the cabinet.

He also said that he is now mainly concerned with persuading floating voters. He hopes for “a good result” on Wednesday. In most polls the CDA gets four seats, a historically low number for the Christian Democratic party. The party currently has fourteen.

'More than half of GroenLinks-PvdA voters choose strategically' For 54 percent of the people who plan to vote for GroenLinks-PvdA, this is a strategic choice. That reports One today Monday after surveying more than 30,000 opinion panel members of the television program. These voters do not necessarily vote for the party whose positions are closest to their political preference, such as the SP, D66 or Volt, but hope with their vote to get a left-wing party into the coalition and thus prevent a right-wing cabinet. According to EenVandaag, left-wing voters are adjusting their voting behavior because the polls show that right-wing parties together are now large enough for a majority. This tactical voting behavior is highest among people who vote for GroenLinks-PvdA, but also occurs among right-wing voters. For example, 43 percent of PVV voters say that this is for strategic reasons. For many of these voters, FvD, BVNL or JA21 would actually be their preferred party, but they see their vote as an opportunity to give the PVV a place in the coalition.

There are also people who cast a tactical vote among provisional VVD voters (35 percent) and NSC voters (29 percent). Some panel members plan to vote for VVD to prevent NSC from becoming the largest party, and vice versa. Yet it is quite possible that the VVD and NSC will work together. Geert Wilders (PVV), Pieter Omtzigt (NSC), Dilan Yesilgoz (VVD) and Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks/PvdA) during the SBS6 election debate. Photo Koen van Weel/ANP