GroenLinks-PvdA party leader Frans Timmermans accuses Pieter Omtzigt of making ‘no decisions’ and having doubts about everything. For example, about what he wants to do to combat poverty, but also about whether Omtzigt wants to become prime minister. “I’m done with the ‘does it or doesn’t it’ game,” says Timmermans in the special election edition of the Politics Dichtbij podcast.
