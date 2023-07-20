BRUSSELS. After nine years, Frans Timmermans is preparing to leave Brussels. The executive vice-president of the European Commission, responsible for the Green Deal, has in fact announced that in the autumn he will stand as a candidate in the next Dutch elections at the head of the new joint list created by the Greens and Labor. A race which, in the event of victory, could lead him to lead the government of the Netherlands, in place of Mark Rutte.

The news immediately provoked the exultation of the many “enemies” of the Green Deal, who saw an opponent in the Dutch Labor politician. There are several in the Italian government led by Giorgia Meloni. “He will not be missed,” said Matteo Salvini. “How much damage this gentleman has done – added the Minister of Transport – we hope that Dutch voters treat him as he deserves”. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise, also follows the same line: “Frans Timmermans’ candidacy in the Dutch elections is good news for Europe because the commissioner will have to take a leave, hopefully a long one, as prescribed by the code of conduct”.

From a formal point of view, Timmermans is not obliged to leave the Commission immediately but will in fact have to suspend himself for the entire period of the electoral campaign. After that he will be able to choose whether to return to his role as full-fledged commissioner or whether to leave Brussels permanently to be replaced by a compatriot.



In any case, the appointment will not block the Green Deal dossiers, given that the Commission has already done its part in the process. The legislative files proposed by the EU executive are now under discussion between the Council and Parliament: in recent days, for example, Strasbourg voted and approved the law for the restoration of nature in the first reading (without the votes of the EPP and the right-wing). Certainly his suspension leaves a void to be filled within the von der Leyen Commission, given his role as executive vice-president. Among other things, Margrethe Vestager (who has the same rank) is also working in the service because she is formally a candidate for the presidency of the European Investment Bank (even if the clash over the appointment of the chief economist of the Competition DG could cost her her job).

Elections in the Netherlands will be held on 22 November following the government crisis due to internal disagreements in the coalition on migration policies. Mark Rutte, so far supported by a majority of four parties, has announced that he will not run for the premiership. At the moment the new list made up of Greens and Labor is leading the polls with 17% of the preferences, ahead of Rutte’s Liberals (Vvd) who are at 15.5%. Immediately after there is the newborn peasant-civic movement which at the moment has about 13% of the votes.