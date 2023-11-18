election debate sbsIt fatshaming by Frans Timmermans during the SBS election debate and the lack of intervention by other political leaders are unacceptable and perpetuate the stigmatization of overweight people. This is what the Over Weight Foundation and the Nutrition Center judged in a conversation with this site. Members of GroenLinks-PvdA call on political leaders to conduct the debate on the content. Timmermans himself calls Wilders a ‘bully’.