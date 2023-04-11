With videoEuropean Commissioner Frans Timmermans and BBB leader Caroline van der Plas will discuss nitrogen on Tuesday. “I don’t have to explain anything to Caroline van der Plas, because Mrs Van der Plas knows all that, but I can explain it.”



Marcia Nieuwenhuis and Wouter Peer



Apr 11 2023

According to the Vice-President of the European Commission, the two will ‘discuss nitrogen, nature policy and the European frameworks within which the Netherlands must operate’. “Hopefully we will have a constructive conversation about that,” said the PvdA member. When asked whether he will also explain things, the European Commissioner replies: “I don’t have to explain anything, because Mrs Van der Plas knows all that, but I can explain.”

Timmermans previously said that he ‘wants to explain to Van der Plas what the European rules are’ about nitrogen. That statement went down the wrong way with her: she thought she detected a rather caustic tone in it.

Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​and European Commissioner Frans Timmermans prior to a meeting in the House of Representatives. © ANP



The meeting will take place in The Hague, something about which there was also disagreement before. Timmermans wanted to receive the leader of the BoerBurgerBeweging in Brussels, but according to Van der Plas that was not possible for her. See also Baerbock will travel to Ukraine

The question is how much space Timmermans Van der Plas can offer. His officials are said to have discussed this ‘very often’ with Dutch colleagues. But Van der Plas thinks that more can be done and wants to amend the Nature Protection Act together with JA21. For example, according to the parties, the so-called critical deposition value, which determines how much nitrogen is allowed to precipitate somewhere, must be removed from the law. Experts are critical of the proposals.

Criticism

“If you don’t take nitrogen reduction seriously, everything will go wrong in court,” also warned nitrogen expert Jan Willem Erisman earlier in a story about Caroline van der Plas’ tricks. “That does not comply with the Council of State ruling, nor with that of the European Court.” Ecologist Wieger Wamelink agrees: “The Netherlands is already the worst boy in the class, so judges will really not say: there can do something about it.” It is also not possible from an ecological point of view, according to him. ,, Such an area can be the last place for animal species to survive. If something happens there, those species are gone and they won’t come back.” See also Israel announces investigation into killing of Al Jazeera journalist in West Bank

The problem is that, according to European agreements, the Netherlands is obliged to protect nature in the 162 Natura 2000 areas proposed by the Netherlands itself. In 2001 it was agreed at European level that the protection of nature is a European matter. As a result, the Netherlands cannot just decide to get rid of half of it, as Van der Plas suggested earlier. You can only give up if European legislation is amended.

CDA State Secretary Bleker and ChristenUnie minister Schouten have already had an investigation into whether the smallest Natura 2000 areas could not be scrapped. Wamelink: ,,That investigation was carried out thoroughly and no way out was found at the time. It’s a difficult message, but that’s just not possible.” The BBB leader indicated that he wanted to investigate this again.

Timmermans and Van der Plas speak to each other on Tuesday morning in a closed part of the House of Representatives. Afterwards, they are expected to speak briefly to the media. See also Here in Ukraine | I went to see my warring boyfriend and that's when Russia blew up the Shaheeds

Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​shakes hands with European Commissioner Frans Timmermans prior to a meeting in the House of Representatives. © ANP



Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​and European Commissioner Frans Timmermans prior to their meeting in the House of Representatives. © ANP / Robin van Lonkhuijsen



