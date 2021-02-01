Jan Timman (Amsterdam, 1951), 2nd in the world in 1982, was one of the very few non-Soviet players (or from countries of communist regime) who remained in the elite during the last quarter of the 20th century. And he is still much more: a hardworking bohemian in his own way, whose quality as a writer and composer of artistic endings does not clash with that of his games.

This, against his compatriot Loek Van Wely, in the 1998 Breda tournament, will always be, for many centuries that chess lasts, a model example of how to attack a typical castling structure. Timman not only illuminates the concept with great beauty, but executes it with the precision of the best computers, when they did not yet exist.