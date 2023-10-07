According to the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (Cidi), it is no coincidence that the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas started its military operation against Israel today. “This weekend will celebrate Simchat Torah (joy of the law), but there is more,” director Naomi Mestrum told this news site. Palestinian-Dutch political scientist Radi Suudi also calls the attack ‘no coincidence’.

