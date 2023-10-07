According to the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (Cidi), it is no coincidence that the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas started its military operation against Israel today. “This weekend will celebrate Simchat Torah (joy of the law), but there is more,” director Naomi Mestrum told this news site. Palestinian-Dutch political scientist Radi Suudi also calls the attack ‘no coincidence’.
#Timing #Hamas #terror #attack #coincidence
Intense rains affect at least 78 cities in Santa Catarina
The forecast for the State is more lightning, gusts and wind and hail; Civil Defense says the population must remain...