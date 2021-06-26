No Result
Timing Modern man lives entirely at the mercy of measuring time, but we have still not been able to develop a perfect clock

June 26, 2021
Mankind has measured time for millennia. However, the development of clocks has shown that absolute measurement of time is impossible even with atomic clocks. Time is relative and not the same for everyone.

World the most accurate clock is allowed to run for more than 30 billion years before it leaves or advances for a single second. It is more than twice as long as the universe is.

Such an accurate timekeeping may seem exaggerated, but today humanity is advancing billions of times a second at the pace of ticking atomic clocks.

