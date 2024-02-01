There soaked rubber timing belt of oil it is used in small petrol engines, with displacements between 1.0 and 1.6 liters because it offers several advantages. An innovative technical solution used both by Ford and on 3-cylinder engines 1.2 PureTech petrol mounted on many cars such as the Peugeot 208, the Citroën C3, the Opel Corsa and others which in some cases has caused reliability problems with this engine in particular.

Let's try to better understand what goes inside the oil bath rubber timing belt mounted on some Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel engines which has already been modified on the latest versions, replaced with a more robustto.

Oil bath rubber timing belt

There oil bath rubber timing belt has some advantages compared to the traditional rubber belt:

Duration: oil bath rubber timing belts last longer than traditional rubber timing belts. Traditional “dry” rubber belts can be replaced at a higher mileage than usual, for which manufacturers recommend replacement between 90,000 and 110,000 km and a maximum within 5/6 years due to degradation of the rubber. The oil bath belt should almost double the mileage and extend the time period.

reduced CO2 emissions Less noise compared to traditional chain drive components.

The belt is constructed to be able to withstand constant exposure to various types of oils and additives that may be used in engines, operate in a diverse range of conditions such as elevated temperatures up to 150°C (and above) and environments throughout the world. world. When designing an oil-bath rubber belt, an analysis is also carried out of the possible chemical variations present in the engine oil during its useful life, also evaluating their impact on the materials and physical properties of the belts.

Oil bath rubber timing belts. The explanation in tribute to our friend EMA.

To ensure a long life of the oil bath rubber timing belt it is essential to respect the coupons and above all to use the oil with the specifications provided by the manufacturer. Unfortunately, we often tend to save on lubricant: this involves using a poorer oil with additives that could be more aggressive on the rubber of the belt and, in other cases, with non-compliant specifications that also cause abnormal consumption of the same.

Some engines that use oil-filled rubber belt

PureTech engines from PSA Peugeot Citroën EB series (distribution)

Ford 1.0 EcoBoost engines (distribution)

Ford Common Rail diesel engines 1,800 (to drive diesel pump)

1.6 and 2.0 liter VW TDI common rail diesel engines (for oil pump drive)

Oil bath timing belt problems

The problem encountered, in some cases, on oil-bath rubber belts resulted in premature wear of the belt which tends to create micro cracks on the external surface. The hypothesized risk is clogging of the ducts on the oil pump in cases where the lubricant is not periodically replaced.

This situation could affect the oil pump due to gummy residue, compromising its correct functioning. In reality these micro cracks are also present on distribution belts that work “dry”, they are only superficial and do not affect the structure of the fabrics which guarantee mechanical resistance.

PureTech 3-cylinder petrol engine using oil-bath rubber timing belt

“Our authorized repairers are perfectly trained to make the correct diagnosis and propose the best solutions in this very specific situation,” assured Stellantis in France, also explaining that “In some driving conditions, some customers may notice deterioration of the timing belt due to premature aging of the oil“. Stellantis also adds that “Respecting the oil maintenance interval and using the correct oil are essential to maintaining the condition of the timing belt“, says the industry group. However, recall campaigns were organized in 2020 and 2022.

To solve the problem even in the cases recorded on premature wear of the timing belt, Stellantis seems to be close to announcing the free replacement of the belt for the affected models within 5 years or 100,000 km. For cars with an age between between 5 and 8 years (maximum 150,000 km), replacement costs should be covered.

New, more resistant oil bath destruction belts

A new timing belt is used on the new PureTech engines more robust which should ensure even higher mileage and greater safety for everyone.

Dayco oil bath rubber timing belt for a single camshaft engine (1 camshaft)

Peugeot discount for replacement of distribution kit and water pump outside of warranty

We would like to point out that one is active Peugeot discount campaign (offer valid until 03/31/2024 at all Authorized Repairers) of 20% valid on these spare parts: timing belt, mobile and fixed belt tensioner (if provided), water pump and small parts, for cars older than 36 months.

The new oil bath belt will be more robust

Below is an example of the perfect condition of the belt on the engine of a Peugeot 208 of a user who regularly changed the oil with the lubricant specifications prescribed by the company while also respecting the mileage.

Condition of an oil bath timing belt after 70,000 and 4 and a half years.

