After the spectacular Monaco GPthe Formula 1 Circus is back on track a week later for the Spanish GPseventh race of the 2023 F1 season. On the route of the Catalonia the seventh victory of the Red Bull out of as many races played, with Max Verstappen on the launch pad after two consecutive successes a You love me And Montecarlo. The only one who can worry the world champion is his teammate Sergio Perez, who however played one of the worst races of his career in the Principality. Then, there is Fernando Alonso who with Aston Martin managed to keep both Mercedes and Ferrari behind.

Max Verstappen is fresh from the double success of Miami and Monte Carlo

Timetable Spain GP F1 2023 Sky, Now and TV8

On TV the qualifications and the race of Spanish Grand Prix 2023scheduled for the weekend of June 4, 2023, can be seen in direct Sky And Now but also in clear on TV8. The departure of the race in Barcelona is scheduled at 15.00.

Friday 2nd June 2023 (FREE PRACTICES)

13.30-14.30 Free practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

17.00-18.00 Free practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1 and NOW)

Saturday June 3, 2023 (FREE TRIALS AND QUALIFICATIONS)

12.30-13.30 Free practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now)

16.00-17.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and on TV8)

Sunday June 4, 2023 (COMPETITION)

15.00 Race: (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and on TV8)

The 2023 Spanish GP is scheduled for the weekend of 4 June 2023

F1 GP Spain 2023 on the Barcelona track

The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix is ​​run on Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunyalocated at Montmeló, in the province of Barcelona, ​​Spain. It is one of the most important and well-known tracks on the Formula 1 calendar, as well as other categories of motor racing.

The circuit was inaugurated in 1991 and has a length of 4.655 kilometres. Its current configuration includes 16 corners, some of which are very famous such as curve 3, known as “Curve of the Seine”and curve 9, called “campsa”. The track also features a long straight that is 1,047m long.

Top view of the Montmelò circuit, where the F1 Spanish GP takes place

Starting in 2021, the track’s tenth corner, known as the La Caixa has been expanded in output. The new shape of the curve already recalls the one previously used between the 1991 and 2003 seasons.

In 2023, however, the variant introduced in the 2007 season to reduce the speed around the last corner was removed. The circuit layout of the last two corners is therefore back to what it was original design of the track in the year of its introduction in the world championship calendar, dating back to 1991.

In addition to the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya also hosts other major competitions, such as the World Championship Superbikesthe Formula 2the Formula 3 and many other automobile and motorcycle series.

Max Verstappen won the last edition of the Spanish GP

Furthermore, the circuit has also been used for i Formula 1 pre-season testing, since its technical characteristics make it suitable for evaluating the performance of the cars and allowing the teams to make the necessary modifications before the start of the season. The Spanish track is also very popular with riders for its variety of curveswhich test both the agility and power of the cars.

Max Verstappenwho won the last edition of the Spanish Grand Prix with time 1’18″149 holds the fastest race lap on the old track. The absolute record obtained in qualifying is 1’16″741which belongs to Lewis Hamilton.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 F1 2023 calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are assigned

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK