This weekend, Formula 1 fans can go to the beach or the terrace with confidence during the day, because Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries will only play in the evening during the Grand Prix of Canada. This is the schedule for the eighth race of the season.
Verstappen has fond memories of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. He won there last year ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton. It was Verstappen’s first victory in Canada, where the race was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to corona. Verstappen is also the man to beat next weekend. He won five of the first seven races.
The reigning world champion booked the 40th victory of his career two weeks ago in Spain. If he also wins in Canada, he will be level with Ayrton Senna. Only record holder Lewis Hamilton (103 victories), Michael Schumacher (91 victories), Sebastian Vettel (53 victories) and Alain Prost (51 victories) are still above the Dutchman.
Timetable
Friday
• 7.30-8.30 pm: First free practice
• 22.30-00.00: Second free practice
Saturday
• 6.30-7.30 pm: Third free practice
• 10pm-11pm: Qualification
Sunday
• 8pm: Race
Result, position and program
View the results of this year’s grands prix, the position in the general classification and the program for the rest of the season here.
