TimeSplitters has now been definitively canceled following the closure of the Free Radical Design teamwhich fell together with many others as victims of the gigantic staff reduction decided by Embracer Group, but some Images of the project in development emerged following this closure.
It's not about screenshots but about concept art and preparatory drawings, which however can give an idea of how the game would have presented itself in terms of style and general atmosphere.
These are illustrations of characters and possible settings, collected by Vaultas the public archive of materials and documents collected on Free Radical is called.
In the collection we find materials taken from the works of nine developers who were part of the team before its closure, which occurred officially and definitively in recent days.
A long and troubled history
The history of the series and the team, on the other hand, has been somewhat complicated: the last chapter of the series is dated 2005 with TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, with this new one which should have been TimeSplitters 4.
The first rumors about the game emerged already in 2007, shortly after the release of the previous chapter, but the project ended up in a long odyssey in the midst of which there was also the first closure of Free Radical.
The team had been recomposed by Embracer Group which had relaunched the project of the new TimeSplitters, but evidently the project was unable to reach completion, canceled together with the closure of the development team in question.
