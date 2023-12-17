TimeSplitters has now been definitively canceled following the closure of the Free Radical Design teamwhich fell together with many others as victims of the gigantic staff reduction decided by Embracer Group, but some Images of the project in development emerged following this closure.

It's not about screenshots but about concept art and preparatory drawings, which however can give an idea of ​​how the game would have presented itself in terms of style and general atmosphere.

An image with some TimeSplitters characters

These are illustrations of characters and possible settings, collected by Vaultas the public archive of materials and documents collected on Free Radical is called.

In the collection we find materials taken from the works of nine developers who were part of the team before its closure, which occurred officially and definitively in recent days.