Free Radical Design it could be closed before next Christmas, with the new Timesplitters which may never see the light, so be deleted definitively. This was confirmed by Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Embracer Group, in an internal email, in which he talks about December 11, 2023 as the potential last day of the historic development studio, which will be cut after a round of consultations.

“As we progress through the round of consultations and face the potential closure of Free Radical Design on 11 December 2023, I want to express my gratitude for your commitment and the extraordinary work you have done and continue to do,” he wrote Wingefors in the email, which continues: “This is a difficult time for all of us, but especially for you, and our goal is to support you as much as possible during this transition.”

In recent months, Embracer has implemented a major restructuring, with thousands of layoffs and several closures of development studios, some recently acquired. In the case of Free Radical Design, Plaionone of Embracer’s labels, must consult workers a minimum of 30 days before closing, according to UK law.

The only hope for Free Radical Design is that an acquisition offer arrives, before embracer comes down with the ax. In the meantime, most employees have already started looking for a new job. At the time of writing this news, 55 out of 100 developers have changed their profile on LinkedIn to indicate that they are looking for a new job.