Celebrations overshadowed by poisons – and not only in light of the mourning that struck Red Bull which registered the loss of founder Dietrich Mateschitz – up to the point of raising barricades by boycotting all the ramifications of the broadcast giant on a media level Sky on the occasion of the Mexican Grand Prix. Red Bull dominated the 2022 season, returning to success also in the Constructors as well as having defended Max Verstappen’s Drivers’ title, but just at the moment when the team led by Christian Horner was about to uncork the champagne the budget cap case exploded which for a month undermined the image of the Milton Keynes stable.

“Media campaign designed with art; our employees’ children are bullied on the playground; the punishment received is draconian and was desired by the adversaries; even if we burned the wind tunnel we would stop “the coarse and broken statements by Christian Horner to defend his team which has come to negotiate sanctions with the FIA ​​for exceeding the spending ceiling for 2021 by 1.8 million pounds (exceeding that with the application of the correct tax regime drops to 432 thousand pounds).

The two press conferences held in the United States – an appointment scheduled by the FIA ​​within the usual shifts between team principals over the weekend – and in Mexico (this one instead extraordinary and dedicated to the agreement with the Federation following the certification of an overrun of the budget cap 2021) have been defined by various insiders of the excellent ‘performances’ with Toto Wolff who underlined: “I almost missed a tear, but we mustn’t forget who the real victims are in this situation. Horner is doing reverse psychology ”.

The London newspaper The Times published an editorial by the journalist Matthew Syed in which the conduct of Christian Horner is heavily criticized: “How dare the Red Bull boss use sensitive moral issues like bullying and mental health to divert attention from his own breaking of the rules? – we read in the columns of the Times in reference to the cynical phrase used by Horner about the bullying suffered by the children of Red Bull employees at the playground – Horner may have won both the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships this season, but with his behavior he is damaging not only his team but Formula 1. One could also – with the risk of boycotting the media again – call him a loser ”.