The world of television and cinema say goodbye forever to Arleen Sorkin. L’actress he just had 67 years old. She had become internationally known for starring in the successful soap opera “The time of our life“. For some time she had said goodbye to acting precisely because of the health problems that the doctors had diagnosed.

Arleen Sorkin was stylist Calliope Jones on the soap opera “Times of Our Lives.” As several magazines dedicated to the world of entertainment have reported, the 67-year-old actress stopped living last Thursday 24 August.

She had had several health problems for some time, which no longer allowed her to act and participate in television and film projects. The family of the 67-year-old actress confirmed the news of her passing, recalling that she had had multiple sclerosis for years.

We will always remember our dear Arleen for her immense generosity of spirit. Talented, yes, and also tenacious, as evidenced by her tenacious ten-year fight against a terrible disease. But most of all, she was a loving presence in the lives of her two sons, Eli and Owen; of her of her mother, Joyce; of her brothers, Robert and Arthur.

These are the words of the statement that the family released to the international media, to confirm the death of the famous actress, who passed away at the age of 67.

Who was Arleen Sorkin

Arleen Sorkin was born on October 14, 1955 in Washington. She had begun her career as a cabaret actress in the 1970s and 1980s. She had also been part of a comedy group called The High-Heeled Women, with Mary Fulham, Tracey Berg and Cassandra Danz.

She had become popular in 1984 for the character of Calliope Jones, in Time of our lives, where she acted until 1990. Then she was back in the cast in 1992, 2001, 2006, 2010. The actress had voiced Harley Quinn in the animated series of Batman, from 1992 to 1995.