In order to recruit more people to the army, Pistorius is relying on a new military service model. It provides for a basic military service of 6 months with an option for an additional voluntary military service of up to an additional 17 months. For this purpose, a compulsory registration will be introduced in which young men must state their willingness and ability to perform military service – young women can do this voluntarily. From 2025 onwards, 5,000 additional conscripts will be recruited each year from the pool of 400,000 candidates per year, and later more.

The minister wants to implement his plans without amending the constitution, which would be necessary for a general military service obligation. “I don’t see that we can manage to amend the constitution in this legislative period, even if the Union were to join in,” said the minister. “But I need a quick start to military registration because we are under threat. That’s why we’re going with men now, and then women should be added as soon as possible,” argued Pistorius. The draft law is due to be ready in the autumn. He expects it to come into force before the summer break in 2025, “perhaps even in the first quarter.”