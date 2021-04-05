Danone teams are more empowered to make decisions and are more agile.

Darwin’s theory of evolution said it loud and clear: he who does not adapt disappears. Only the strongest survive. Maxims perfectly extrapolated to the business world that justify the increasingly rapid and profound changes experienced by organizations to adapt to increasingly inhospitable and fickle environments. As if it were a fad, the cultural transformation of companies is the enormous challenge they face in these uncertain times, further encouraged by the coronavirus pandemic. Times when not changing is not an option, according to Arantxa García, Danone’s head of Transformation for Southern Europe.

“We have a context of very important technological disruption that the covid has accelerated. 20th century companies must adapt to the 21st century. The change is more urgent every day ”, affirms Cristina Salvador, general director of Mutabilia. She is in charge of the first Spanish business school specialized in the cultural transformation of organizations, she says, which was born with the aim of training leaders capable of championing the mutation that companies need in the midst of the rupture of the paradigm that we live in the wake of of the technological revolution, the covid and a more committed society that demands greater participation, equity and sustainability. Faced with this new horizon, “either companies change or die,” he says.

Mutabilia started its first edition in March with 82 students, mostly from multinationals. It teaches that the cultural transformation of companies is based on several pillars: the first to work is the mentality of change, then the purpose of that move must be sought and long-term sustainability must be considered. From these premises, the school teaches how to learn to think differently and the various methodologies that exist to address change and then enter leadership, people management and communication, which are, in the words of the director of the virtual center , the three levers that most influence a mutation process. The program is a pilot, according to Salvador, and is having a very good reception. Is done on-line in capsules of short duration and webinars live with its 60 teachers, it lasts about 100 hours and costs 590 euros.

Resistors

Cristina Salvador warns that the process of cultural transformation of a company is long. It takes at least two years and you have to deal with resistance to change from employees. And he warns that “if senior management doesn’t believe it, it won’t work.” Danone knows a lot about this and is currently tackling a major change. It is not the first time that he has tried it, explains Arantxa García. The head of transformation of the dairy company recognizes that previous projects failed due to lack of involvement of the steering committee, since bosses also have to change their habits in the process and learn to delegate, and because they undertook it alone, instead of being accompanied by expert consultants, as now with ActioGlobal.

The pandemic has been a catalyst for the cultural transformation of this century-old company, “since it taught us to make faster decisions, to have more meetings, but shorter and more efficient, it empowered people, since teleworking requires trust; it forced us to try new things and took away our fear of change ”, he lists. Upon leaving the confinement Danone did not want to lose what he had gained and started his metamorphosis. “A radical transformation in the way we work, but without losing our dual purpose of seeking results with social commitment that have been with us since 1972.”

Because, as Eva Blanco, Head of Communication at HP in Barcelona, ​​says, “if the culture is good and based on solid values, it can be continued by adapting it and maintaining the values. This year, those who have not adapted has closed ”.

Danone’s transformation, which has never so thoroughly reviewed its ways of working, has prioritized results, measured through clear metrics; have changed the periodicity of their objectives from the year to the quarter “because as we see in 2020 a year becomes obsolete very soon”, they have appointed team leaders to work in the start-up and not always overload them, they have given speed to these teams and learned through trial and error. The result is that the staff has gained confidence, generates ideas and contributes more to the results, says García, convinced that they are going to break with the ingrained culture of face-to-faceism.

Cofidis launched its cultural metamorphosis early last year. With two great purposes in mind: “digital transformation and a deep conviction to reposition the person at the center. The person understood as clients and collaborators, but also as a society ”, explains Norá Solé, its director of human resources.

The emergence of the covid has been a springboard for change, not only because of the extension of teleworking, but also because of the possibility of using new digital tools and testing collaborative work. Something that has allowed them to make their new work culture more and better, more agile, simple (they have eliminated manager positions) and that encourages the autonomy of the staff (they have accompanied people to get them to navigate independently).

Collective bonus

According to Solé, the main changes that have occurred since the implementation of the Account with us plan have to do with the evolution of the Cofidis compensation model, whose variable remuneration has gone from being individual to collective because “we are committed to rewarding collective successes” , and with the empowerment of employees, which has resulted in greater satisfaction and productivity. The transformation process has not yet concluded, at least it will last for three years, indicates the entity’s director of human resources.

Both Danone and Cofidis have become the spearhead of the transformation in their respective business groups, which plan to introduce the ways of working developed in Spain by Danone in the rest of the countries and possibly will do the same when the financial institution finishes defining in a few months what the work of the future will be like.