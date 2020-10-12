Highlights: Opinion poll of Times Now and C-voters before Bihar election

According to opinion poll, Nitish Kumar signs again in Bihar

Where is Chirag Paswan staying next to Nitish-Tejashwi

Chirag Paswan is confining 5 seats in the opinion poll

Before the Bihar elections, there is a big forecast of Times Now and C-voters. By this forecast, there are indications that Nitishe Kumar will be in Bihar again. Nitish Kumar has a direct encounter with Tejashwi Yadav this time. But in the survey of Times Now and C-Voters, the Grand Alliance seems to get only 76 seats. But in Bihar politics, apart from the stunning, LJP supremo Chirag Paswan has the most discussion.

After Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan is directly attacking Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Chirag broke up with NDA in Bihar because of Nitish Kumar. But he has made it clear that he will field candidates only against JDU, not against BJP. However, according to Opinion Polls from Times Now and C-Voters, Chirag is not showing as much atmosphere as he has created.

Chirag is confined at 5

The LJP appears to get just 5 seats in Times Now and C-Voters Opinion Polls. It is estimated that Chirag Paswan does not seem to have any special benefit after his separation from NDA. The LJP could not do much good even in the 2015 assembly elections. But this time too, chances are low.

Vote percentage gain

Actually, the 2015 Bihar assembly elections were contested in LJP NDA. Chirag’s party could not win a single seat. In 2015, the LJP received a total of 4.8 percent votes. The survey of Times Now and C-voters is increasing the vote percentage of LJP. This time it is estimated to get 6.71 percent votes. According to this opinion poll, Chirag seems to be benefiting by 2 percent votes.

Chirag is in the field for the first time on his own

Chirag Paswan is in the electoral arena on his own for the first time. He is directly challenging Nitish Kumar. Chirag is constantly trying to establish himself on the political map of Bihar. However, his father has died during the election season. In such a situation, election preparedness has also been affected. There are also speculations that he may get the benefit of sympathy in some seats.