Before the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, our affiliate channel TIMES NOW has tried to know the mood of the people. It is known to the people how satisfied they are with the NDA government. People were questioned about the work of Modi government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This survey has been done by Times Now and Sea Voters. People were asked how satisfied are you with the performance of PM Narendra Modi? In response 50.5% said that they are very satisfied. 20.9% said that they are somewhat satisfied and 28.6% said that they are not satisfied.

Actually, the sea voters have done this survey from 1 to 10 October. A total of 12,843 people have been consulted in this. The survey has been done on the phone. C voters have known the opinion of people in all 243 seats of Bihar for this. After all, whose government does he want in Bihar. Also what are the issues before them. The people of Bihar have answered with impunity on all the questions. According to estimates, the trend is towards the NDA alliance.

Who is getting so many seats

According to the survey estimate of Times Now and Sea Voters, NDA is getting 160 seats in Bihar. The Grand Alliance is getting 102 seats and the LJP 7 seats. Although this is just a guess. The results can be anything. But it is clear from this survey that Nitish Kumar is coming back to Bihar.

Talking of seats, NDA can win 38 out of 52 seats in Magadh region in Times Now-Sea Voter Open Poll. While the grand alliance is expected to get 14 seats in the account. At the same time, out of 48 seats in Bhojpur region, NDA is expected to get 35 seats and Mahagathbandhan will get 13 seats.

If we talk about the Ang Kshetra of Bihar, there is a possibility of a collision in the 23 seats here. According to the Times Now-C voter opinion poll, the NDA is expected to get 12 seats from the Anga area while the Grand Alliance has 11 seats. Apart from this, NDA is expected to get 32 ​​seats from Mithila and 11 for UPA, 9 for NDA from Seemanchal and 14 for UPA and 34 from NDA from Tirhut and 13 for UPA.

