Times Group’s digital business Times Internet has grown 24 per cent to Rs 1625 crore in 2019-20. The company’s annual report was released on Thursday, which gave this information. Some products of the company have performed very well. Monthly users of Times Internet grew by 23 per cent to 55.7 crore. At the same time, the number of daily active users has also increased to 11.1 million. Monthly page view has also increased by 44% to 6700 crores as compared to 4700 crores last year.

These figures have made the company India’s largest digital network, which is now behind only Google and Facebook. Times Internet Vice Chairman Satyan Gajwani said in an annual report – We reach out to 8 out of every 10 people and we reach around 7% of the world’s population every month. Our effort is to reach 1 billion Indians and become a $ 1 billion company by 2025.

Let us know that Times Internet operates more than three dozen properties. This includes Video Streaming Service Max Player, Music Streaming Service Gaana, Real Estate Portal Magicbricks, Restaurant Reservation Service Dineout, Personal Finance App ETMoney, News Website The Times of India, The Economic Times and Navbharat Times, Cricket Portal Cricbuzz, Lifestyle Site Indiatimes, MensExp And Idiva and EDTechk are Venture Gradeups.