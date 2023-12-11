Victória Ribeiro – Editora 3i Victória Ribeiro – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/victoria-ribeiro-editora-3/ 11/12/2023 – 23:23

By Victoria Ribeiro

Despite almost 28 years of history, for Timenow, Brazilian consultancy engineering company, the time is now. The name itself says it. Through this essence, there is a corporate strategy guided by the constant search for ideas and customized solutions for major players in the economy, the company, headquartered in Vitória (ES), predicts an 18% jump in annual revenuetotaling more than R$460 million compared to R$390 million in 2022.

With clients from industrial segments such as paper and cellulose, petrochemicals, mining, oil and gas and agribusiness, the expansion is not something new, but a confirmation of a trend. Last year, the company's Gross Operating Revenue increased by 60% compared to 2021.

AFurthermore, it progressed in the Brazilian Engineering Ranking, rising from 50th to 5th position in a decade. “At Timenow, the focus is not just profit. In detail, we are an engineering and project management company, but the basis of this is innovation combined with intellectual capital. That’s the difference”he said Antônio Toledo, CEO of Timenow.

In the executive's view, for a business to be sustainable, it needs to innovate. It is based on this belief that the company, which counts Petrobras, Suzano and Vale among its clients, has sought to build an innovation ecosystem in a systemic way. “We have 1,800 employees and everyone is encouraged to think of good ideas,” said Toledo.

When it comes to solutions, the secret, according to him, is break with the obvious. “We don’t look for technology and then think about its applicability. It's the opposite. First we fall in love with that problem or situation and then we look for compatible technology.”

R$10 million

invested in startups for three years

18%

This is the expected jump in Espírito Santo's revenue in 2023, totaling R$ 460 million

To ensure advancement, the focus, for three years, has been on startups. Since then, R$10 million were invested in seven types of emerging businesses, which include:

• robot and equipment monitoring solutions,

• remote monitoring of projects with 360º images,

• analysis of vital signs to avoid accidents,

• predictability of failures,

• prediction of critical events,

• management of industrial contracts, most of them developed by artificial intelligence.

“Among these partners, we have Futurai, a startup that anticipates problems in production lines, and Industrial, which optimizes maintenance routes for our customers”, said Toledo. The results generated by the investments were not long in coming.

In addition to an Internal Rate of Return of 26.96%, more than R$4 million were generated between savings and gains for customers. “New solutions should reach approximately R$25.6 million in our revenue by the end of 2023, a very relevant jump compared to R$1.7 million in 2021”stated the executive.

TO TAKE OFF

Keeping an eye on market transformations, the ESG is another focus of Timenow. Through projects linked to decarbonization and cleaning of the energy matrix, in addition to technological solutions such as building information modeling It is machine learning In the execution and management of these proposals, the idea is to become a strategic partner for clients in the applicability of the concept, which is expected to generate US$53 trillion by 2025, according to data collected by Infosys.

Defined by Toledo as a purpose injectionESG also guides Timenow's internal movements through focus groups and exclusive vacancies, aiming to increase the participation of women, black people and LGBTQIAP+ in leadership positions. “It is very difficult to be an innovative, connected company if there is no diversity of thought.”

In view of all these movements, Timenow's expectation is to reach ever greater heights. With presence in the United States and Europein addition to Brazil, the company from Espírito Santo wants to expand its international presence with the goal of achieving revenues that represent 25% of its revenue within five years.

Furthermore, the perspective is increase the supply of services to other sectors as well, expanding participation in food and beverages and developing new businesses in agribusiness and infrastructure. “We want to grow by prioritizing innovation, but above all, intellectual capital,” said Toledo.