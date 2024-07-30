From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/30/2024 – 16:09

Timemania is accumulated and can pay R$11.1 million to whoever guesses the seven numbers in the main bracket in the draw this Tuesday, the 30th.

Contest 2124 will be held from 8pm. If only one winner takes the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, they will receive almost R$60,000 in income per month.

This modality is a specific prediction product in which the bettor chooses ten numbers from 80 and a Favorite Team from 80 possible. Seven numbers and a Favorite Team are drawn. Bets that match three to seven numbers or the team win.

The bet costs R$3.50 and the Timemania draws are held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Learn more about Timemania here.

How to play

Timemania is the lottery for football fans.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 9, or 12 consecutive contests through Teimosinha.

The Timemania Bolão allows up to 15 shares and can be done on the steering wheel.

Prize distribution

The gross prize corresponds to 46% of the revenue. From this percentage, the payment of fixed prizes is deducted, being R$8.50 for bets with the Team of the Heart drawn; R$3.50 for bets with 3 numbers drawn; and R$10.50 for bets with 4 numbers drawn.

Only after the winners of the fixed-value prizes have been determined, the remaining amount of the total amount allocated to the prize pool is distributed with the following percentages: