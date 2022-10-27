Mazatlán.- The Secretary of Municipal Public Security, Commissioner Simon Malpica Hernandez said thanks to a greater citizen participation, that in time denounces the presence of suspicious persons or illicit conduct, is that they have managed to secure alleged criminals in recent days.

He recalled that only last week, people in possession of a firearm, accused of committing robberies, or who were traveling in a vehicle with a report of theft They were arrested and turned over to the corresponding instance. with what he said, the criminal incidence registers a significant drop.

“The facts have gone down. The operations and the support of the citizens who provide information and denounce immediately have worked. The call to the elements to continue working as they have been up to now.”

The Secretary of Public Security reiterated the invitation to citizens to call the emergency number 9-1-1 to request support from the preventive corporation, and it can intervene in a timely manner in this type of case, as well as file the corresponding complaint. in legal instances, so that alleged criminals can be prosecuted.