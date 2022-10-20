Liz Truss was appointed Prime Minister on September 6, the day after winning the Conservative Party primary. Her resignation on Thursday ends the shortest term in UK history. Just 44 days in which her failed economic policy has generated an earthquake that plunged the value of the pound sterling, forced the Bank of England to intervene in the economy and led to the resignation of the minister of the branch. And all this counting on the fact that for 12 days her management was overshadowed by the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Next, a brief review of the chronology of the month and a half of her at the head of the country.

September 5. Liz Truss proclaims herself the winner of the ‘tories’ primaries against Rishi Sunak. He succeeds Boris Johnson at the head of the Conservative Party after his resignation in July, cornered by scandals.

september 6. She becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after receiving the task of forming a Government by Elizabeth II.

September 8th. Just two days later, the queen dies at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, after 70 years of reign.

September 23. Economy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announces a historic tax cut as part of his new economic policy. The announcement unleashes fear in the markets and the price of the pound sterling against the dollar sinks to its lowest level in decades. Among other initiatives, the reduction of the maximum personal income tax rate from 45% to 40% for high incomes is announced. The announced measures represent 50,000 million in fiscal relief at a time of great economic uncertainty and inflation that is close to double digits.

September 26. The Bank of England and the Executive intervene to stop the collapse of the pound and public debt bonds, which threatens the solvency of pension funds.

October 3. Truss is forced to back down on her tax cut and tries to shift the blame onto Kwarteng. The suppression of the reduction in the maximum rate of personal income tax for high incomes is eliminated.

October 14th. The ‘premier’ withdraws most of her tax cut and tries to save her head by removing Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister. Truss announces that the rise in Corporate Tax from 19% to 25%, scheduled for April, will be maintained. The suppression of him had been one of his promises during the ‘tory’ election campaign.

October 19. Foreign Minister Suella Braverman submits her resignation after committing a security “technical breach” by sending a confidential document on immigration policy from her personal email. Braverman represented the hard wing of the party on the immigration issue. She also resigns amid harsh criticism of Truss for “breaking important promises” in her six weeks in office.

October 20. Truss presents her resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after just a month and a half in office.